Infiltration bid foiled by Army troops in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, October 26
Army troops on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.
"In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 26 Oct 23, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the #LoC in #Kupwara sector," Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the army said in a post on X.
OP KUPWARA
It said the operation was in progress.
