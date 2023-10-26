Infiltration bid foiled by Army troops in J-K's Kupwara

PTI

Srinagar, October 26

Army troops on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 26 Oct 23, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the #LoC in #Kupwara sector," Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the army said in a post on X.

OP KUPWARA



In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 26 Oct 23, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the #LoC in #Kupwara sector.



Operations in progress. #Kashmir@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/rHnO4EHMqP — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 26, 2023

It said the operation was in progress.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Kupwara #Social Media #Srinagar