Infiltration bid foiled in Rajouri, 2 ultras killed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 23

The Army shot dead two infiltrators when they tried to enter this side of the border from the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on the night intervening Monday and Tuesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, Army PRO, Jammu, said, “Reconnaissance of the area where the infiltration attempt had been made was done in the morning. Two bodies of infiltrators were seen during the reconnaissance by a quadcopter. The area is being scanned further.”

The infiltration was attempted in Pukharni village in Nowshera sector. The Army was alerted by an explosion that was presumably triggered after one of the infiltrators stepped on a landmine near the LoC that exploded late on Monday evening. The troops fired in the direction of the explosion after they witnessed movement of a group of men trying to infiltrate. Troops laid a cordon and started a search of the area on Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) guide Tabarak Hussain (32) was apprehended by the Army in the same area. A resident of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Tabarak also received gunshot injuries. He had been trained by the Pakistan army for which he worked as an intelligence agent for nearly two years. He was also trained by Lashkar-e-Toiba as a guide. He was also arrested in 2016 along with his brother when he entered the Indian territory. He was subsequently jailed for 26 months before being repatriated.

Terror activities have increased significantly in Rajouri district due to which a high-level meeting was organised in the district recently. Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh as well as senior Army personnel had taken part in the meeting to discuss the security situation.

One of terrorists steps on landmine