Infiltration bid in Kupwara, Pak terrorist gunned down

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, May 20

The Army today foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) by killing a foreign militant in Kupwara district. A group of militants tried to infiltrate in Tangdhar area in north Kashmir in the morning hours. The soldiers noticed some suspicious movement near the Darshan post and challenged the intruders.

A police spokesman said arms, ammunition and narcotics were seized.

An identity card was found with the militant's body, identifying him as Mohd Nazeer of Athmuqam, Pak-occupied Kashmir.

Army seizes 10 heroin packets, 2 AK rifles with two magazines and 2 pistols. Search goes on for another militant. Govt employee caught with 10 kg heroin Security forces arrested an employee of the Rural Development Department carrying 10 kg heroin in the border town of Uri in north Kashmir.

Mohammad Zaid Shah Geelani of Basgran village was driving a vehicle when caught at a checkpoint of the police and the Army's 8 Rashtriya Rifles.

In February last year, India and Pakistan had reaffirmed the enforcement of the 2003 ceasefire agreement. Since then, this has been the second infiltration attempt by militants from Pakistan in north Kashmir.

“A group of heavily armed militants attempted to infiltrate in Tangdhar and subsequently were challenged by the alert troops deployed along the LoC,” the police said. The militants opened fire on the troops which was retaliated effectively, resulting in elimination of one terrorist on the spot. Another militant is believed to have got injured and escaped from the spot, the police said. A search in the area is going on to trace him.

An identity card was found with the slain militant’s body, identifying him as Mohd Nazeer of Athmuqam area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

As many as 10 packets of heroin, two AK rifles, two magazines, two pistols and four pistol magazines have been seized.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Karnah police station and further investigation is in progress.