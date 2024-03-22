Information technology industry invited to set up plants in Ladakh

Jammu, March 21
The Secretary, Information Technology, Ladakh, Amit Sharma, has invited information technology and IT Enabled Services (ITES) to set up plants in the Union Territory, which will boost local economy.
Amit Sharma was invited as the guest of honour at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) sixth edition of the summit on the Internet of Things (IoT) held in New Delhi.
While addressing the participants in the National Capital, Amit Sharma stressed upon unlocking the power of innovation through seamless integration. He said, “I envision a future wherein the IoT nexus transforms lives and landscapes. Let’s pioneer new pathways to prosperity and progress and make the best blend of the IoT nexus to propel our region into the digital age by connecting devices, data and dreams to build a smarter and more sustainable future.”
Sharma said, “The IoT in the common parlance like Alexa like devices, smart watches and smart phones, AR-VR, artificial intelligence, machine learning and industrial even agricultural-based devices are the ‘new norm’ and are ever-evolving in new age. Every new technology faces the threat of becoming obsolete due to advent of IoT-based new leads coming every now and then.”
Sharma invited IT and ITES-related industries to set up plants in Ladakh and focus on investment there, particularly in electronics manufacturing and emerging technologies like IoT, AI, and Cloud and Data Centre. He said, “The UT of Ladakh is envisaging into a new era towards setting-up of Electronics Manufacturing Cluster under the EMC 2.0 Scheme.”
Threat of becoming obsolete
Every new technology faces the threat of becoming obsolete due to advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) based new leads coming every now and then. I envision a future wherein the IoT nexus transforms lives and landscapes. — Amit Sharma, Secretary, IT, Ladakh
