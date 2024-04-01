Injured deer rescued from canal, shifted to Manda Zoo in Jammu

Jammu, March 31
An injured Sambar deer was rescued by wildlife officials in the Pakhlai area of Udhampur district on Sunday.
Locals spotted the deer struggling while floating in a canal and immediately informed the Wildlife Department. The department responded promptly, with a team rushing to the location to retrieve the animal, an official informed.
The injured deer received initial medical attention in Udhampur but was transferred to Manda Zoo in Jammu for specialised care due to the severe injuries it had received.
Babu Ram, block officer of the Wildlife Department’s Sudhmahadev block, said the department received information about the deer at 7 am.
“The team promptly reached the spot, rescued the deer, and shifted it to the Tandey Deer Park for initial medical attention” he said. He said veterinary doctors examined the deer before it was transferred to Manda Zoo in Jammu for further treatment.
