 Injured in Oct terrorist attack, Srinagar inspector succumbs

  • J & K
Battled for life for 39 days, dies after being flown to AIIMS in Delhi

Masroor Ahmad Wani Police Inspector



PTI

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 7

Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, who sustained injuries in a militant attack in Srinagar in October, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Thursday. Son of a retired police sub-inspector, Wani had been shifted to AIIMS for specialised treatment. He succumbed to his injuries, a day after his arrival, police officials told The Tribune.

Attacked while playing cricket

  • Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was playing cricket with local residents at the Eidgah ground when the lone terrorist fired three shots in the eye, abdomen and neck from close range on October 29.
  • He was rushed to a hospital in Soura where he had been undergoing treatment. He was airlifted and brought to AIIMS, Delhi, on Wednesday and was on life support where he breathed his last.
(L-R): RR Swain, DGP,Omar Abdullah, National conference vice-president,Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami, CPM leader.

On October 29, Wani, who was off duty, was critically wounded when a militant opened fire on him in Srinagar’s Eidgah locality while he was playing cricket.

The assailant fired at Wani point blank. Besides his wife, he is survived by his father and a brother.

Ex-CM and vice president of National Conference Omar Abdullah condoled the death of Wani, saying this was the unfortunate truth of the Valley where targeted killings were continuing.

Shows harsh reality

His sacrifice represents the harsh reality faced by J&K policemen dedicated to shielding people from terrorism. —RR Swain, DGP

Killings go on

This is the unfortunate truth of the Kashmir valley where targeted killings have been continuing. —Omar Abdullah, National conference vice-president

No normalcy

It punctured the tall claims of the government about the situation being normal in Kashmir. —Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami, CPM leader

CPM leader Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami said this incident punctured the tall claims of the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration about the situation being normal in Kashmir.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said, “Losing such a young, daring and vibrant cop is too difficult to compensate for! May his soul rest in peace and solace and may the bereaved family be granted with forbearance to endure this irreparable loss.”

Director General of Police RR Swain expressed condolences, stating, “As the DGP, it is with profound sorrow that I extend my heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani.”

Swain acknowledged Wani’s courageous service in the face of the persistent threat of terrorism, emphasising that his sacrifice represents the harsh reality faced by J&K policemen dedicated to shielding communities from the shadows of terrorism.

Inspector Wani’s tragic sacrifice serves as a stark reminder of the challenges encountered by personnel, even during moments of leisure, the DGP added.

The DGP highlighted that the sacrifices made by police personnel, like Inspector Wani, in Jammu and Kashmir would forever be etched in memories, and their commitment to serving the community remains an inspiration.

In the wake of this heartbreaking loss, the DGP extended thoughts and prayers to Inspector Wani’s family, friends and the entire police fraternity, emphasising unity in mourning the profound loss and honoring Wani’s memory.

The cowardly attack on a policeman enjoying a moment of leisure underscores the vicious mindset perpetuated by terrorist networks operating at the behest of Pakistan, he said. The incident strengthens the resolve of the J&K Police to intensify efforts in combating terrorism, Swain said. ADGP (Operations) Vijay Kumar condoled the death and said every attempt was made to save him. “But unfortunately, we lost him today,” he said. (With inputs)

