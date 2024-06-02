Injured while cleaning weapon, cop dies at Zewan

Srinagar, June 1
A policeman died after he got injured, while cleaning his weapon in the Zewan area of central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Saturday.
According to police sources, Head Constable Bashir Ahmad, who was assigned to the central armoury workshop and was currently posted at Zewan, was injured while he was cleaning his weapons.
Ahmad was immediately taken to the 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries. The police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
