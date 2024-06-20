Inspection held at Srinagar Govt Medical College

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 19

The Department of ARI and Trainings is conducting a series of administrative inspections across Jammu and Kashmir and today, teams headed by Secretary, Technical ARI and trainings, Dr Abdul Kabir Dar, conducted inspection of Government Medical College Srinagar and Super-Speciality Hospital, underscoring the critical importance of administrative inspections in government offices.

The team met Principal, GMC, Srinagar, Dr Iffat Hassan Shah; Administrator Associated Hospitals, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak and various HoDs of different specialities.

These inspections play a vital role in ensuring accountability, efficiency and transparency across all levels of government operations. They ensure that government offices adhere to laws, regulations and policies, reducing the risk of corruption and misuse of public resources.

By fostering a culture of integrity and transparency, these inspections bolster public trust in government institutions. These inspections also enhance efficiency and effectiveness by identifying inefficiencies and areas needing improvement. This leads to better allocation of resources, streamlined processes and improved service delivery, ultimately benefiting the public.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar