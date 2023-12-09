Inspector’s killing to be probed by NIA: Officer

PTI

Srinagar, December 8

The probe into the killing of Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a senior police officer said here on Friday.

Wani, who was shot by a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist while playing cricket in Srinagar in October, died at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday.

“The case has been given to the NIA. The NIA and J&K Police will investigate it jointly,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar told mediapersons on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony of the slain officer here.

Kumar said the police have got some leads in the case and the investigation is underway. “Those involved will soon be brought to justice. Investigations are on and we cannot share the details,” he added.

Responding to a question on several security agencies taking actions against militants and their sympathisers to break the terror ecosystem, the senior police officer said kinetic and non-kinetic operations would continue.

“We have been doing it for the past 2-3 years by taking a holistic approach to fight. There are both kinetic as well as non-kinetic operations. This is a part of that and it will continue. We are also adding more steps to non-kinetic operations,” he said.

