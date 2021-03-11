Intel agencies on toes as militancy up in Rajouri

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, August 18

The police and intelligence agencies have shifted their focus to Rajouri district after several incidents of terrorism. It is believed that two-three terrorists are on the loose in the district.

On August 11, a suicide attack on an Army post in the Pargal area of Rajouri led to the killing of four soldiers. Two militants were also killed in that encounter.

Another encounter took place on August 14 in Kandra area of the district. It is believed that a group of two-three terrorists was able to flee the spot, after which the police and Army personnel have been placed on high alert in Rajouri and adjoining Poonch district.

During the peak of terrorism in 1990s, Rajouri had witnessed major terror incidents. But after terrorism declined, the area remained largely peaceful, despite continued ceasefire violations by Pakistan that ended in a truce between India and Pakistan in 2021. However, for the past nearly one year, terror incidents have started rising in the region.

Even the police and intelligence agencies have received inputs regarding the activities of terrorists in Rajouri. At a high-level meeting of the police, the Army and other agencies on August 2, Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh had highlighted the latest trends in terror activities in the region.

Singh had laid emphasis on launching an offensive operation in Rajouri and Kishtwar district, besides preventive measures in other areas.

On July 3, the police arrested a dreaded militant, Talib Hussain in Reasi, who was involved in several acts of terror in Rajouri.

While Talib used to provide shelter to Kashmir-based terrorists in Rajouri and adjoining districts, the police believe there might be other local overground workers who helped terrorists cross the LoC from Pakistan.

“The encounter on August 11 in which two terrorists, believed to be foreigners, were killed and another just three days later indicates that there is a movement of terrorists in the district. Either the terror outfits are trying to restart armed conflict in Rajouri or the LoC in the area has become a point of crossing for Pakistan-based terrorists,” said a senior police official.

A toddler was killed and several injured when terrorists lobbed a grenade at the house of a BJP leader in August last year in Rajouri town.

Hunt on for ultras

