Inter-state drug supplier arrested in Anantnag

Jammu: The police have arrested an inter-state narcotics supplier in Bijbehara area of Anantnag, officials said. Accused Shamas-ud-din Ganai was interrogated in Samba. Samba SSP Benam Tosh said Ganai was wanted in J&K, Punjab and other states in connection with different cases. PTI
Night temperature drops further across Valley
Srinagar: The night temperature dropped in most places of Kashmir as the weather stayed dry. The Meteorological Department has forecast spells of wet weather from the mid-week. Srinagar recorded a low of -1.9° Celsius on Sunday night, down from -0.6° Celsius the night before. Qazigund's minimum temperature settled at -5.6° Celsius. Kokernag’s was -6.6° Celsius and Kupwara's -2.9° Celsius.
