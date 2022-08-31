Intermodal station for Katra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 30

A pact was on Tuesday signed between National Highways Logistics Management Limited and Katra Development Authority to develop an intermodal station in the area.

Intermodal stations are terminals which integrate various transportation modes, like rail, road, mass rapid transit system, bus rapid transit, etc.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, VK Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with other officials were present.

