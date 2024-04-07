International conference on physics ends at Central University, Jammu

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 6

The International Conference on Physics for Sustainable Development concluded in Jammu on Saturday.

The conference was organised by the Department of Physics and Astronomical Sciences held at the Satish Dhawan Centre for Space Science, Central University, Jammu.

At the inauguration ceremony, Prof Sanjeev Jain, Vice Chancellor, Central University Jammu, stressed upon the importance of research and innovation in universities for national growth and development. He praised the efforts of the Department of Physics in organising the conference and highlighted the inspirational value of such gatherings for students and faculty.

Professor HC Swart and Prof Arun Bharti, acknowledged as the guest of honour and special guest, respectively, emphasised that research and innovation are key drivers of rapid development.

