Internet services remain suspended in Pulwama

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 7

The ban on mobile internet services in South Kashmir’s Pulwama has reached its eighth day, with authorities opting to extend the restriction for security considerations. The directive to telecom service providers to suspend mobile data services in Wampora and Hunipora villages was issued by Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir zone. This decision was subsequently endorsed by Financial Commissioner RK Goyal.

Misuse concerns According to authorities, since the killing of a migrant labourer on October 30, there has been a threat of misuse of mobile data services by anti-national elements.

The official order, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, cites concerns regarding the potential misuse of mobile data services by anti-national elements, which could lead to a deterioration of public order. The ban was initially imposed on October 31 following the tragic murder of a migrant worker, Mukesh Singh from Uttar Pradesh, by terrorists in Pulwama on October 30. Initially slated to last until November 3, the same order was subsequently extended to November 5 and, most recently, up to November 8.

In a fresh directive, telecom service providers were instructed to suspend mobile data services within the three-kilometre radius of the affected areas, commencing from 7 pm on November 5 and continuing until 7 pm on November 8.

The Home Department, while affirming the police’s order, emphasised that the ADGP of the Kashmir zone was the authorised officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, responsible for issuing directions to telecom service providers and internet service providers for the suspension of mobile data services, spanning 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G. The order issued by Goyal states, “The order/letter under reference, inter alia, mentions the possibility of mobile data (2G/3G/4G/5G) services being misused by anti-national elements/miscreants, which may cause deterioration in public order.”

