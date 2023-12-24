 Internet suspended in Rajouri, Poonch : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Internet suspended in Rajouri, Poonch

Internet suspended in Rajouri, Poonch

Internet suspended in Rajouri, Poonch

Security personnel during a search operation in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district. ANI



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 23

The internet services were suspended in Rajouri and Poonch district on Saturday amid uproar over the death of three civilians in Bafliaz reportedly in the Army custody amid an investigation into the militant attack on Army vehicles, killing four personnel. The suspension of internet was aimed at stopping rumour-mongering and stopping the terrorists from communicating with their Pakistan handlers and other group of terrorists.

The step comes a day after it was found that a terror organisation — People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a proxy of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which claimed responsibility of the attack — had posted photos of the attack taken from body cameras on social media platforms which is not possible without internet connection. Army suspects that some local terror associates might have provided these terrorists with mobile phones for the purpose. Senior officials in the Army and the police are tightlipped about the incident and any information about those involved in the attack.

Day three of search operation

  • The search operation to nab the group of terrorists who attacked Army vehicles entered the third day. As there is no sign of terrorists in the forest areas near the ambush site, it is believed they might have escaped to other areas of Pir Panjal region.
  • The Army suspects that some local terror associates have provided the terrorists with mobile phones. Security in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi has already been tightened.

As there is no sign of terrorists in the forest areas near the ambush site, it is believed that they might have escaped to other areas of the Pir Panjal region. Security in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi has already been tightened. The search operation to nab the group of terrorists who attacked Army vehicles entered the third day, with no sign of the militants.

Security forces, including Special Para Commandos of the Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police entered dense forest areas in Dera-ki-Gali (DKG) of Poonch and Thanamandi of Rajouri where the terrorists have been probably hiding. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), choppers and dog squads are among the search teams to thwart any attempt of ambush on these teams by terrorists.

Terrorists trained in ambush of Army vehicles and jungle warfare are behind the Poonch attack that took place on Thursday, sources have informed. The terrorists had attacked two vehicles, including a Gypsy car and a truck, killing four soldiers. While some reports claim that five soldiers have been killed, there has been no confirmation by the Army on the fifth casualty. Sources in the intelligence said it could have been a group of at least 3-4 terrorists who fired on the vehicles from three different sides. A similar ambush of an Army truck had taken place on April 20 this year in which five soldiers were killed. Steel-coated bullets were used in that attack in which the terrorists fired from three different locations.

The similar modus operandi was used time and again by terrorists in Afghanistan against US forces. Top Army commanders have recently indicated that the terrorists operating in Rajouri and Poonch are possibly trained in Afghanistan. A terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), identified as Quari, was killed last month in Rajouri. Army had said he had been trained in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

It has been reliably learnt that theterrorists operating in Rajouri and Poonch have been trained by the Pakistan army in IED explosion, ambush and jungle warfare. These terrorists can sustain inside dense forest areas for months.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Poonch #Rajouri


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

2
India

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of beating up wife hours after marriage

3
Punjab

100-ft-tall minaret to come up in Punjab’s Amritsar to mark Mohammed Rafi’s birth centenary

4
Diaspora

Canada on hunt for drug smuggler who fled to India

5
Punjab

43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

6
Diaspora

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti

7
World

Merchant ship with 21 Indians hit by drone off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship

8
Himachal

MeT forecasts rain, snow for parts of Himachal Pradesh today; White Christmas to elude Shimla

9
Himachal

Stopped from passing through VIP lane at toll plaza on Shimla-Kalka highway, tourist opens fire; detained

10
India

India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying Indians detained in France

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe

Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe

Was ferrying oil, attack causes fire | Navy, Coast Guard sen...

Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded

Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded

Most from Gujarat, Punjab

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...

Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway

Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway

Net off in Rajouri, Poonch as search op enters Day 3

43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’

43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’

Record 696 phones seized in Ferozepur jail this year


Cities

View All

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

Potholed Majitha road bypass makes commuting difficult for residents

Amritsar MC razes 8 illegal under-construction buildings

Posters deface paintings on pillars

4 kg of heroin, 20 bullets seized

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

Takes a dig at Opposition, says Bharat growing like never before

Three-year-old falls into underground tank, dies

Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’

JN. 1 variant: Mohali admn releases Covid advisory

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into supply of ‘fake’ drugs in govt hospitals

BJP demands Delhi Health Minister’s dismissal

Ruckus during Delhi MC’s session

Congress extends support to Delhi MC employees’ union

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

2 masked men fire shots at contractor

Two habitual criminals land in police net

2 held with opium, 20-kg poppy husk

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Roundabout junctions caused maximum road mishaps in city

Man out on bail caught with 810 gm of heroin

Man held with 2-kg opium

Clinic robbery cracked, 2 notorious criminals held

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Police arrest gangster’s aide

Music fest gets underway at Kalidasa auditorium

Declamation competition marks Consumers Day