Intruder killed in Kupwara

Srinagar, August 6

The Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara district, killing one terrorist, the police said. According to a police spokesperson, a joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by the police and the Army in the Dakhen-Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector in Kupwara based on information about possible infiltration attempts.

“During the search operation, movement of terrorists trying to infiltrate was observed. They were challenged and a terrorist was neutralised,” he said.

Taking advantage of the thick bushes and rugged terrain, two to three other terrorists escaped back to the Pakistan-occupied area along the Line of Control, the spokesperson said.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered. A search operation is in progress. Further details shall follow,” the police tweeted.

The police spokesperson said that from the incriminating materials recovered from the site of the encounter, it was believed that the killed terrorist was from Pakistan.

The seized arms and ammunition include an AK rifle, an AK magazine, 15 AK rounds, five 9mm pistols, a 15mm pistol, eight pistol magazines and 32 bullets of 9 mm pistol.

“The recovery of these materials underscores the nefarious intentions of the infiltrators and their attempts to disrupt peace and stability in the region,” the spokesperson added. — PTI

UP ATS arrests terrorist from Anantnag

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of UP arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Firdous Ahmad Dar, from Kokernag in Anantnag.

He was taken to Lucknow. His arrest came after the arrest of Ahmed Raza from Moradabad over links with the terror group.

It has been found that Dar had called Raza to Anantnag for terror training, the ATS said. Dar had got Hizbul membership for Raza.

