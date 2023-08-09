Intruder nabbed near LoC in J-K's Poonch is Afghan national: Officials

PTI

Mendhar/Jammu, August 9

An intruder, who was arrested two days ago near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir by the Army, is an Afghan national with a disability in left leg, officials said on Wednesday.

Abdul Wahid, in his early 20's, was earlier believed to be a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) who had inadvertently sneaked into this side before being caught by Army in Dabi-Basuni village ahead of the border fence in Balakote sector on Monday.

"Wahid was handed over to police late Tuesday night and he is an Afghan national. His questioning is going on to ascertain the motive behind his intruding into this side," a police official said.

However, nothing incriminating was recovered from his possession, the official said, adding this was for the first time that any Afghan national was arrested along the LoC in Mendhar sub-division of Poonch.

The officials said the Army handed over Wahid to police as per the legal formality after completing his questioning.

A video showed two Army personnel helping the crippled man to alight from the vehicle and walk into the police station.

The officials said some Pakistani currency notes were recovered from him.

