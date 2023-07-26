Intrusion bid in Samba, Pak smuggler shot dead

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 25

The BSF shot dead an intruder from Pakistan along the international border in Ramgarh area of Samba district of Jammu division on the night intervening Monday and Tuesday. As much as 4-kg drug, possibly heroin, has been seized.

A BSF spokesperson said that during initial search of the area, four packets of suspected drugs (weighing 4 kg) were found with the body of the killed smuggler. Rs 330 in Pakistan’s currency were also seized, he said.

Officials said the smuggler was trying to infiltrate near the SM Pura post when BSF men detected his movement. The intruder ignored repeated warnings and tried to flee when he was killed, they said.

The identity of the slain smuggler hasn’t been ascertained. It is believed that the seized heroin is worth crores of rupees in the international market. The BSF continued with its search operation along the border in the area till afternoon to thwart any more infiltration attempt.

At a press briefing, BSF DIG Vijay Thapliyal said the force was able to eliminate the smuggler despite low visibility.

Sources said an investigation has been set into motion to ascertain whom the deceased had to hand over the drug in the village area.

DIG Thapliyal said an anti-drone grid had been established along the border to stop such illegal activities.

‘No intrusion till June’

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha that no terrorist infiltrated into J&K till June 30 this year, while 14 terrorists entered the UT in 2022.

He said the government had adopted a well-coordinated and multi-pronged strategy to tackle cross-border infiltration.

