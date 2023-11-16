Intrusion bid in Uri, 2 ultras shot

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 15

Two terrorists were killed after the Army foiled their attempt to infiltrate along the Line of Control in North Kashmir on Wednesday. It was a major success for the alert troops in the Uri sector, the police said. A police spokesman said, “Two infiltrating terrorists were neutralised by the vigilant security forces. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition have been seized. An extensive search operation is on.”

Officials revealed that the terrorists had been attempting to infiltrate, taking advantage of poor visibility and adverse weather conditions. The operation remains ongoing with security personnel maintaining a high state of alert to counter any further infiltration attempt. This successful foiling of the infiltration attempt comes after security forces took down two terrorists in the Uri sector on October 21. Their operation resulted in effectively thwarting the infiltration attempt.

