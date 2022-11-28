Investment results to be visible next year: Top official

PTI

Srinagar, November 27

The fruits of business investments and industries brought into J&K after 2019 will be visible by the next year, even as the administration is working to achieve a target of securing investments worth Rs 75,000 crore, a top government officer said.

Till now, the erstwhile state has received investment proposals worth Rs 56,867 crore and this is expected to generate more than 2.62 lakh jobs for the youth in the coming times, said the officer who did not wish to be named.

J&K’s special status was revoked with the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019.

“J&K has also attracted a lot of interest from foreign investors and this can be pegged at about Rs 3,000 crore. It is being said that the business investment made here post-August 2019 is not visible but the fact is that getting industries operational on the ground usually takes about three years,” the officer told mediapersons.