Investments worth Rs 2,200 crore made in J&K in 2022-23

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 6

Facing criticism from opposition for failure to bring industrial development to the UT even after the abrogation of Article 370, the J&K administration has said an investment of Rs 2,200 crore was attracted till the 2022-23 financial year.

At a meeting with senior officials of the administration, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta was informed that under the New Economic Policy, 2021, investments worth about Rs 2,200 crore had been made in J&K till the previous financial year 2022-23. These units have come into production recently, creating employment opportunities for nearly 10,000 youth, the government has claimed.