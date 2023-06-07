Investments worth Rs 2,200 crore made in J&K in 2022-23

Jammu, June 6
Facing criticism from opposition for failure to bring industrial development to the UT even after the abrogation of Article 370, the J&K administration has said an investment of Rs 2,200 crore was attracted till the 2022-23 financial year.
At a meeting with senior officials of the administration, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta was informed that under the New Economic Policy, 2021, investments worth about Rs 2,200 crore had been made in J&K till the previous financial year 2022-23. These units have come into production recently, creating employment opportunities for nearly 10,000 youth, the government has claimed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt invites wrestlers for talks
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...
Navy warship to participate in event to mark 130 years of Gandhi’s railway station incident in South Africa
INS Trishul's visit to Durban is in continuation with the In...
India’s democracy ‘vibrant’: US allays concerns ahead of PM visit
Says strength of democratic institutions to figure in discus...
Kurukshetra: NH-44 blocked, farmers cane-charged
BKU protests as sunflower not procured on MSP