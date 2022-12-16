ISI-run drug racket busted, Poonch schoolgirl detained

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 15

The police have detained a juvenile schoolgirl, believed to be a part of a drug racket being run by Pakistan’s ISI, in Poonch. As much as 400-gm narcotic powder has been seized from her. The girl, said to be a Class X student, was detained on Wednesday after intelligence agencies zeroed in on her after receiving specific inputs. The girl is a resident of Mendhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

She is being interrogated to know about more peddlers and customers and also if the racket has links to some narco-terror module.

The Border Security Force (BSF) also helped the police in tracking down the girl. Sources informed that she used to receive narcotics from across the LoC and had been selling it to school-going children in the area.

According to information, a Pakistani handler, Aashiq, had been visiting her house to deliver the drugs. She had also kept more drugs in a ditch near her house.

A number of Indian habitations are located ahead of the India-Pakistan LoC fence, also known as the anti-infiltration obstacle system, in Jammu and Kashmir and intelligence agencies have reported that Pakistanis living on the other side “frequently” visit several houses here to push drugs and weapons and to gather inputs about Indian security forces deployed to guard the front, prone to infiltration by terrorists. Officials said the detection of the case indicated Pakistan spy agency ISI’s evil designs to push drugs through the LoC to harm youth.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, who was in Poonch on Wednesday, had said Pakistan and terror groups had been supplying drugs with criminal intention to harm the younger generation and to generate funds for terror activities. He stressed for stringent action against the elements found involved in drug trade as the menace not only harmed the individuals but society as a whole. The DGP also warned of stringent action if any officer was found involved in the drug trade.

The DGP emphasized for strengthening of checkpoints on the Mughal road and also on the national highway to keep a check on transportation of drugs, weapons and other criminal activities.

Security threat

