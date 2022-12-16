 ISI-run drug racket busted, Poonch schoolgirl detained : The Tribune India

ISI-run drug racket busted, Poonch schoolgirl detained

400-gm drug seized; her house was frequented by Pak smuggler: Officials

BSF personnel keep vigil along the Pakistan border in Samba on the outskirts of Jammu. PTI



Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 15

The police have detained a juvenile schoolgirl, believed to be a part of a drug racket being run by Pakistan’s ISI, in Poonch. As much as 400-gm narcotic powder has been seized from her. The girl, said to be a Class X student, was detained on Wednesday after intelligence agencies zeroed in on her after receiving specific inputs. The girl is a resident of Mendhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

Drugs sold to schoolkids

  • A Pakistani handler had been visiting her house to deliver drugs and she sold the same to schoolkids in and around the area.
  • She is being interrogated to know about more peddlers and customers and also if the racket has links to some narco-terror module.

The Border Security Force (BSF) also helped the police in tracking down the girl. Sources informed that she used to receive narcotics from across the LoC and had been selling it to school-going children in the area.

According to information, a Pakistani handler, Aashiq, had been visiting her house to deliver the drugs. She had also kept more drugs in a ditch near her house.

She is being further questioned to know more about the peddlers and their customers in the area, said police sources who believe it to be a tip of the iceberg. The police are also trying to know if the racket is linked to some narco-terror module.

A number of Indian habitations are located ahead of the India-Pakistan LoC fence, also known as the anti-infiltration obstacle system, in Jammu and Kashmir and intelligence agencies have reported that Pakistanis living on the other side “frequently” visit several houses here to push drugs and weapons and to gather inputs about Indian security forces deployed to guard the front, prone to infiltration by terrorists. Officials said the detection of the case indicated Pakistan spy agency ISI’s evil designs to push drugs through the LoC to harm youth.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, who was in Poonch on Wednesday, had said Pakistan and terror groups had been supplying drugs with criminal intention to harm the younger generation and to generate funds for terror activities. He stressed for stringent action against the elements found involved in drug trade as the menace not only harmed the individuals but society as a whole. The DGP also warned of stringent action if any officer was found involved in the drug trade.

The DGP emphasized for strengthening of checkpoints on the Mughal road and also on the national highway to keep a check on transportation of drugs, weapons and other criminal activities.

Security threat

Intelligence inputs state Pakistanis frequently visit houses in Poonch to deliver drugs, weapons and gather inputs about security forces.

(With PTI inputs)

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

