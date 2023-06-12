ISI using juveniles to carry arms: Army

PTI

Srinagar, June 11

A dangerous move by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and heads of terror groups to rope in women and juveniles to carry weapons and messages has come to light amid a decline in the use of traditional means of communication by terrorists in Kashmir valley, a top Army officer has said.

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, General Officer Commanding of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, also known as Chinar Corps, also said the forces needed to be cautious as people sitting across the LoC were busy scheming and planning to disturb the prevailing peaceful atmosphere. “Today’s threat, as I see it, is involving women, girls and juveniles in carrying messages, drugs or, at times, weapons. So far, the Army has detected some cases highlighting an emerging trend which in itself is a dangerous move that Pakistan’s ISI and heads of ‘tanzeems’ (terror groups) have adopted. We, along with other agencies, are jointly working out on this,” Lt Gen Aujla said.

Asked if it means that terror groups have stopped using mobile communication, the Army officer said the TECHINT (technical intelligence) signatures had reduced considerably. Also, many overground workers, who acted as conduits for them, have been picked up. “Therefore, now women, girls and juveniles have been roped in as an alternative to mainly carry messages,” the officer said.

Without naming Pakistan, Lt Gen Aujla said the challenge was that the neighbouring country had not given up on its intent and is repeatedly creating trouble on both sides of Pir Panjal.