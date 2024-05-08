Islamic varsity starts new UG programmes

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 7

The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Kashmir, today said it was launching two innovative undergraduate programmes in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020.

“With a focus on academic excellence and industry relevance, these programmes signify a major step forward in higher education,” the IUST statement said.

“The four-year undergraduate programme in Economics will offer specialisations in Financial Economics, Quantitative Economics, and Development Economics. The programme integrates cutting- edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) along with internship opportunities for practical experience,” the statement reads.

“The undergraduate programme offered by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication is designed to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of the evolving media landscape. This innovative curriculum combines theoretical knowledge with practical skills, emphasising critical thinking, creativity and ethical journalism practices,” the statement said.

“Both programmes exemplify IUST’s commitment to academic excellence and preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of the digital age,” the statement said.

