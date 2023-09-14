It was Kent’s 10th op

Jammu, September 13
Kent, the six-year-old Army dog that was killed saving the life of its handler during an encounter in Rajouri, had participated in nine operations before this. The female Labrador-type dog of the 21st Army unit was leading a column of soldiers pursuing fleeing terrorists. “Kent was leading a column of soldiers pursuing fleeing terrorists. It was shot dead by hostile fire,” a defence official said. Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi of the Northern Command said Kent attacked the terrorists by moving ahead first.
Kent’s body was wrapped in the Tricolour, a wreath laid on it as Army personnel paid their last respects to her on Wednesday. Carrying an Army number 08B2, golden-coloured Kent was a special tracker dog which participated in its first operation on November 14 last year, followed by the induction in operation on December 30 last year, the Army stated.
Kent also took part in search operations on January 27, September 11 and an investigation into a theft case on April 4.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Commanding Officer, Major, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight
Come under fire of ultras hiding in Anantnag forest during j...
Police briefing mustn't lead to media trial: Supreme Court
Asks Home Ministry to frame guidelines
China becomes first country to name new Afghan Ambassador under Taliban
The Taliban have not been officially recognised by any forei...
Govt lists agenda for special session: Debate on 75-year journey of Indian Parliament
Key Bills to be taken up; all-party meet on Sept 17