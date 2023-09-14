It was Kent’s 10th op

PTI

Jammu, September 13

Kent, the six-year-old Army dog that was killed saving the life of its handler during an encounter in Rajouri, had participated in nine operations before this. The female Labrador-type dog of the 21st Army unit was leading a column of soldiers pursuing fleeing terrorists. “Kent was leading a column of soldiers pursuing fleeing terrorists. It was shot dead by hostile fire,” a defence official said. Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi of the Northern Command said Kent attacked the terrorists by moving ahead first.

Armymen pay last respects to six-year-old Army dog — Kent. PTI

Kent’s body was wrapped in the Tricolour, a wreath laid on it as Army personnel paid their last respects to her on Wednesday. Carrying an Army number 08B2, golden-coloured Kent was a special tracker dog which participated in its first operation on November 14 last year, followed by the induction in operation on December 30 last year, the Army stated.

Kent also took part in search operations on January 27, September 11 and an investigation into a theft case on April 4.

#Jammu #Rajouri