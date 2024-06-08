ITMS to track traffic violators in Jammu from June 10

Jammu, June 7
Traffic authorities have warned motorists in Jammu against violations amid the full operationalisation of Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) from June 10. ITMS will become fully functional at all the 44 junctions in Jammu City from Monday.
As per a Traffic Department official, the system will help in automatic number plate recognition in case of red light violation detection, driving without helmet, triple riding, not wearing seat belt, use of mobiles while driving, wrong parking among others.
With the full implementation of ITMS, all types of vehicles will be under CCTV surveillance 24x7 and the E-challans will be supported by strong evidence of violations through high-definition cameras, the department informed.
“All types of motorists have been asked to follow traffic rules and regulations strictly to avoid penalisation under relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act for violations committed. The people have been advised to stay cautious and follow all traffic rules,” the department said.
