It's a team of turncoats: Congress on Ghulam Nabi Azad's party

PTI

Jammu, September 26

Hours after former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad launched the Democratic Azad Party, the J&K unit of the Congress said Azad’s was a group of turncoats. Vikar Rasool Wani, president of the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee, said, “Azad’s party belongs to a group of turncoats who stand exposed.”

Even as over two dozen former ministers and legislators of the Congress, including ex-deputy chief minister Tara Chand, have joined Azad, the Congress has started a campaign to strengthen the party at the grassroots in all the 90 constituencies, leaders said.

During a party convention in Katra in Reasi district, the JKPCC chief also welcomed former Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party leader Bupender Singh Jamwal and his supporters into the party fold. Jamwal was expelled by the DSSP on September 21 for “anti-party activities”.

Wani urged the people to support the Congress.

