'It's my duty': Mehbooba Mufti accepts Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra invite

ANI

Kashmir, December 28

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she will join the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra when it reaches the Union Territory next month for a "better India".

Accepting the the Congress's invitation to join the Yatra, the PDP chief said it is her "duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces".

"I've been formally invited to join Rahul Gandhi his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage and I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India, Mufti said in a tweet.

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Jammu and Kashmir on January 20.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah is also expected to join Gandhi during the march.

Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24 entered the national capital. The yatra, which has so far covered 10 states, is on a nine-day winter break and will resume on January 3 and will enter Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Monday, Mufti had praised the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Taking a swipe at the BJP she said the new government during the last eight years has shaken all the foundations of this country and has made it weak, but Gandhi was out to save those foundations.

"I salute Rahul Gandhi for launching this mass campaign that will save the foundation, culture and brotherhood of the country. He has gone to unite the country, to strengthen the heritage of the country," said Mufti.

On Monday, Congress general secretary incharge KC Venugopal and Jammu and Kashmir AICC incharge Rajani Patil met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Talking about the future roadmap of the yatra, he said, "We'll hoist the national flag in Kashmir. We had a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir LG and he offered all sorts of cooperation. NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and CPM leader MY Tarigami will join the yatra."

