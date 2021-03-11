It’s time to wipe out terror, says LG Sinha

Chiefs of Northern Command, Chinar Corps review security in areas along LoC

It’s time to wipe out terror, says LG Sinha

CRPF personnel during a Tricolour rally in Pulwama. ANI

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 13

Two days after a migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead in Bandipora, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the time had come to strike the last nail in the coffin of terrorism and that would be done within one year.

Students take part in a full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar. PTI

“We have lost many innocent lives. It has to stop now. Your younger generation should not face the hardships their forefathers went through. They must make the nation proud,” the LG said at the inauguration of 1,000 ‘amrit sarovars’ across J&K at an event in the SKICC, Srinagar.

Official beginning of Tricolour drive

  • Ladakh LG RK Mathur gets installed the Tricolour at the famous Leh Palace to mark the official launch of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
  • In J&K, LG Manoj Sinha distributes the National Flag among Raj Bhawan staffers and appeals to people to put up the Tricolour at their houses.
  • Sinha inaugurates 75 homestays in rural areas, owned by self-help groups under the J&K Rural Livelihoods Mission.

“Our sacred obligation is to defend every inch of motherland. Even if we have to sacrifice everything, we shall be ready. Some people, at the behest of the neighbouring country, are trying to create disturbance in J&K. The neighbouring country, which itself is in misery, can’t do any good to the people of J&K,” the LG added.

The Lieutenant Governor also kicked off the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in the Union Territory by distributing national flags among the Raj Bhawan staff members in Srinagar. Paying tributes to the martyrs and the freedom fighters, he appealed to the people to put up the Tricolour at their houses.

Sinha also inaugurated 75 homestays in rural areas, owned by self-help groups under the J&K Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM), in partnership with a private firm under project ‘Crown of Incredible India’. He said 200 more homestays would come up by December 2022.

As many as 75 villages were selected across J&K for the establishment of homestays.

Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, and CEO of the Mission Youth, said the government had been reaching out to youth and women to realise the vision of inclusive development.

In Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur got installed the Tricolour at the historically important Leh Palace to mark the official launch the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in the cold desert. He said the administration and the hill councils had made efforts to make the campaign successful. He lauded the response of the Ladakh people who installed the National Flag at their offices, shops and houses.

Meanwhile, ahead of Independence Day celebrations, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi of the Northern Command arrived in Srinagar to review the security in Kashmir. Accompanied by Lieutenant General ADS Aujla of the Chinar Corps, he visited several places in forward areas along the LoC and received briefing on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries’ design and development works being undertaken by the Army. A 72 feet high Tricolour was also hoisted by residents of Keran along the LoC in the presence of Lt Gen Dwivedi, who felicitated five civilians at the headquarters of the 15 Corps for their efforts in promoting peace. Those felicitated are Mehraj Khurshid Malik and Arshid Rasool from Srinagar, Jameela Begum from Kupwara, Sahil Muzaffar from Sopore and Mir Mehak Farooq from Kulgam.

"He lauded the strong counter-infiltration grid along the LoC. He also appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by the ceasefire understanding," an Army spokesperson said.

On the occasion, a cultural programme was also held that saw the participation of schoolchildren, he said.

Later, Lt Gen Dwivedi also interacted with police and civil officials. He appreciated the steps being taken by all agencies for the maintenance of peace in Kashmir and ensuring its development, the spokesperson said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

AFT directs Controller General of Defence Accounts to review pay of all officers fixed after 6th Pay Commission

2
Business

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

3
Nation

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

4
Punjab

Maharaja Ranjit Singh's haveli in Pakistan collapses

5
Trending

Watch: Woman saves son in the nick of time from a giant cobra; video goes viral

6
Punjab

16 new medical colleges to be set up in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

7
Punjab

PSPCL slips in national ratings, now ranks 16th

8
Punjab

Once a humble village, Attari has come a long way

9
Punjab

Dr Avnish Kumar gets additional charge of Vice-Chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

10
Nation

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

Don't Miss

View All
Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Top News

Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India: President Murmu in maiden address to nation

Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India: President Murmu in maiden address to nation

President hails India’s achievements in overcoming Covid-19 ...

Veteran stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

Jhunjhunwala, Big Bull of Dalal Street, passed away in Mumba...

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire

If Jhunjhunwala would have had a regret, it was not seeing t...

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s clip at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

'Jaishakar said that Europe is buying gas from Russia and we...

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

Magnitsky petition yet another attempt to bring Indian Gover...

Cities

View All

1,114 cameras to keep eye on city 24X7 in five months: Nijjar

1,114 cameras to keep eye on city 24X7 in five months: Nijjar

Retd station master's desire to revisit his birthplace in Pak remains unrealised

Girl's body handed over to father

National Lok Adalat organised

Historic Kaleawala Khoo to be developed as heritage site

Teej event organisers booked for ‘refusing’ food to Dalit girls

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

5,885 form human Tricolour

Tiranga rallies held across City Beautiful

Alliance Air service connecting Delhi with Kullu and Chandigarh to start from Monday

AFT directs Controller General of Defence Accounts to review pay of all officers fixed after 6th Pay Commission

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Yamuna recedes below danger mark in Delhi; CM urges people to avoid river banks

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

I-Day: Cops leave nothing to chance

I-Day: Cops leave nothing to chance

Hoshiarpur: 3 of family killed as truck rams into car

Phagwara: After farmer-minister talks, NH opened partially

Private hospitals won't receive govt honour: IMA, Punjab

Lok Adalat helps reunite family after over 2 years

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Ludhiana: Youngster arrested with Rs 4.09 lakh fake currency

Finally, Tricolour hoisted on Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana

After moving from Pakistan, Kulars sweat it out together to get going

Seven injured in fire triggered by LPG leak

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines