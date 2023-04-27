J-K: 11 tourists from Gujarat arrested in Gulmarg with fake Gondola tickets

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar April 27

Eleven tourists from Gujarat were arrested in Gulmarg, the world-famous ski resort in north Kashmir, for using fake and edited tickets to board the cableway Gondola.

The tourists were caught by officials of the Gulmarg Development Authority while returning from Kongdoori to Gulmarg.

They had planned to undertake the return journey on fake/edited tickets after reaching Kongdoori on ponies, officials said. However, to avoid inconvenience to the tourists, they were brought to Gulmarg through the Gondola for investigation.

The management of Gulmarg Gondola has urged tourists not to fall prey to touts who deceive them and provide them with fake tickets as the project has a defined capacity.

They have capped the number of tickets per day, and tickets are available online only. “Traveling on edited or fake tickets is a punishable offence,” officials warned.

The Managing Director Cable Corporation Ghulam Jeelani Zargar has also requested tourists to avail of facilities online and stay away from touts.

“This incident highlights the need for caution and awareness among tourists, particularly when it comes to purchasing tickets from unauthorised sources,” Zargar said.

Gulmarg is a popular tourist destination, known for its stunning natural beauty, winter sports activities, and the Gulmarg Gondola - one of the highest cable car systems in the world.

It is important for tourists to follow the rules and regulations set by the authorities to ensure that their experience is safe and enjoyable, he said.

This is not the first time that tourists have been caught with bogus tickets in Gulmarg. On April 22, around a dozen tourists were found using fake tickets. Swift action was taken by the police on both occasions, and the culprits were arrested.

The officers in charge, Showkat Ahmad Bhat and Pervaiz Ahmad Qureshi, completed the formalities and handed over the case to the Incharge SHO Gulmarg, Shakeel Ahmad Beigh.

Gulmarg offers a unique and unforgettable experience to tourists but it is important for them to be aware of the rules and regulations set by the authorities, Zargar said.

“Purchasing tickets from unauthorised sources can lead to serious consequences, including arrest and legal action. Therefore, tourists are advised to avail of facilities online and refrain from falling prey to touts who deceive them with fake and edited tickets,” he said.

