J-K: 3 more Amarnath pilgrims die, death toll rises to 30

Srinagar, July 17
Three more Amarnath pilgrims have died, taking the death toll during this year's pilgrimage in the south Kashmir Himalayas to 30, officials said on Monday.
The three pilgrims who died since Sunday morning belonged to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Two of the pilgrims died of cardiac arrest, while the cause of the death of the third was being ascertained, the officials added.
While two people died on the Pahalgam route of the yatra, one death occurred on the Baltal route, they said.
These three deaths have taken the toll during the yatra so far this year to 30.
Among the victims are an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer posted on yatra duty, a sadhu and a sevadar, according to the officials.
Cardiac arrest triggered by low oxygen concentration at high altitude is one of the most common causes of fatalities among Amarnath pilgrims and security forces posted there.
So far, over 2.30 lakh pilgrims have visited the cave shrine to glimpse the natural ice lingam formation.
The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.
#Amarnath Yatra #Hindus #Kashmir #Madhya Pradesh #Rajasthan #Srinagar
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...
Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal
Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa
Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds
Many farmers have come up with idea of setting up paddy nurs...
Opposition unity is going to be a game-changer, says Congress ahead of Bengaluru meet
The conclave in Bengaluru is being attended by 26 Opposition...
A meeting of ‘opportunists and power-hungry’ leaders: BJP on Opposition meet in Bengaluru
Said such an alliance will not do any good for the country a...