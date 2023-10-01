J-K: 30 kg heroin smuggle from across the border seized in Ramban; was being tansported to Punjab

PTI

Banihal/Jammu, October 1

Police have recovered 30 kg of heroin worth crores of rupees from a Punjab-bound vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Sunday.

Two suspected narcotic smugglers were arrested following the recovery from Banihal area along Jammu-Srinagar national highway during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the officials said.

They said the heroin, smuggled from across the border, was being taken from north Kashmir to Punjab.

A police party headed by Banihal Station House Officer Mohammad Afzal Wani intercepted the private vehicle and made the recovery, the officials said.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Ramban #Srinagar