J-K administration blacklists contractors over ‘militant links’

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 14

Jammu and Kashmir administration has blacklisted dozens of contractors of developmental works over their alleged links with the militants. The decision has triggered protests from the contractors who met former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti today to seek redressal.

Mehbboba criticized the J-K administration's decision to blacklist contractors on mere assumptions of links with militants.

Mehbooba wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after meeting a delegation of contractors recently blacklisted by the UT administration.

Mehbooba's critical letter mentions that majority of the contractors blacklisted by the LG administration don't have a militant past and have had no involvement in violent activities. “Others had given up the path of militancy long before turning contractors,” it said.

The letter also talks about the policy adopted by previous governments vis-a-vis those who gave up the path of violence and wanted to return to normal life.

"...their decision to do so was fraught with many dangerous consequences. Many were gunned down for making a choice that was viewed as a betrayal," quotes the letter while describing the difficult transition of these contractors and others who shunned the gun.

In her letter, Mehbooba recalls that it was Mufti Mohammad Syed, the then chief minister of J-K, who advocated for financial aid to victims of militancy including the orphans of insurgents. The rehabilitation package was implemented during the tenure of former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee.

Mehbooba urged the administration and Ministry of Home Affairsto reconsider its decision on humanitarian grounds which otherwise will wreak havoc with the lives of innocents.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar