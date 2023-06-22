 J-K adopts rotational headship in Government-run medical, dental colleges : The Tribune India

J-K adopts rotational headship in Government-run medical, dental colleges

Medical fraternity show mixed reaction

J-K adopts rotational headship in Government-run medical, dental colleges

Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science, Srinagar. File Photo



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 22

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has implemented a rotational headship system in government medical and dental colleges, triggering an intense debate within the medical fraternity.

The decision aims to provide equal opportunities for professors in these institutions, allowing them to serve as Heads of Departments (HoDs) for a period of two years on a rotational basis.

A government order issued by Health Secretary Bhupinder Kumar reads, “Sanction is, hereby, accorded to the adoption of the procedure for becoming the Head of Department (HoD) of any department in Government Medical Colleges and Government Dental Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir.”

According to the order, in departments where there is only one professor, the current professor will continue as the HoD. However, in departments with multiple professors, the position of HoD will be rotated among the professors every two years based on seniority.

This decision has been welcomed by professors in the government-run medical and dental colleges, as it offers a respite from the long-standing practice where faculty members, upon promotion to the position of professor, would hold the position of the HoD until their retirement.

A senior doctor, speaking to The Tribune, highlighted that this move would create space for all professors to contribute to the development of their departments and foster academic and clinical excellence.

“The rotational headship system is expected to bring fresh perspectives, ideas, and expertise to the leadership roles within the medical and dental colleges,” he said.

A senior official in the Health and Medical Education said the decision reflects a commitment to promote meritocracy, enhance career opportunities, and encourage the continuous growth and improvement of the medical and dental education sectors.

“By ensuring that professors have the chance to assume leadership positions on a rotating basis, the administration aims to foster a dynamic environment that drives innovation, research, and overall excellence in healthcare education,” he said.

By introducing a rotation system for the position of HoDs, some doctors believe that it will break the long-held monopoly of certain professors. "The rotational headship system will provide space for all professors to contribute to the growth and development of their respective departments," said another doctor. "It will encourage a diverse range of experiences and expertise, which can greatly benefit the medical and dental colleges."

However, some faculty members expressed concern, saying that the rotational system may disrupt the stability and continuity of leadership within departments.

“Holding the position of HoD for a longer period allows for consistency in decision-making and the implementation of long-term plans,” said a senior faculty member of a Government Medical College. He believes that frequent rotations might impede the development of specialised knowledge and relationships with staff and students.

Opponents of the decision stress the importance of experience and expertise gained over years of serving as HoD. They argue that the retirement-based system ensured stability, as experienced professors were entrusted with the responsibility of leading departments and imparting their knowledge to future generations. They fear that the rotational headship approach may result in a lack of strong leadership and a dilution of departmental vision.

Many faculty members of the government-run medical and dental colleges are concerned about the potential impact on student learning and administrative efficiency. They worry that frequent changes in leadership could disrupt the academic environment, leading to inconsistencies in curriculum implementation and decision-making processes.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

To air Gurbani from Golden Temple, SGPC set to launch YouTube channel

2
Nation

Under NPS, pension up to 45% of last salary likely

3
Punjab

Protest over list of ‘tainted’: Punjab tehsildars go on mass leave, revenue work hit

4
Punjab

Will check validity of 4 Bills: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

5
Nation

UK teacher pleads guilty to online sex abuse of Indian children

6
Haryana

Chandigarh cop among 4 held for liquor smuggling

7
Punjab

Army Chief honours sepoy who saved woman from drowning in Patiala

8
Nation

PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with Joe Biden before high-level talks: White House

9
Haryana

52-year-old veterinary doctor 'shot dead' in Haryana's Kurukshetra

10
Nation

Yeats' Upanishads, ghee sourced from Punjab among Modi's gifts to Biden; Lady Biden receives eco-friendly green diamond

Don't Miss

View All
New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Top News

Indian diaspora gathers at South Lawns to witness PM Modi’s official welcome at White House

Prime Minister Modi holds talks with President Biden at White House

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Em...

Fighter jet engines to be produced in India; GE Aerospace inks pact with HAL

Fighter jet engines to be produced in India; GE Aerospace inks pact with HAL

The pact is significant as India has been sourcing its milit...

Appropriate for US President to raise religious freedom issues with PM Modi: Barack Obama

Appropriate for US President to raise religious freedom issues with PM Modi: Barack Obama

TV anchor Christian Amanpour had asked Obama on dealing with...

US set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, decision to help thousands of Indian professionals

US set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, decision to help thousands of Indian professionals

The programme would be eventually broadened to include other...

AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn’t promise support against Centre’s ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn’t promise support against Centre’s ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

Delhi CM Kejriwal expressed hope that the Congress would cle...


Cities

View All

Dangling cables pose threat in Hathi, Beri Gate areas in Amritsar

Dangling cables pose threat in Hathi, Beri Gate areas in Amritsar

To air Gurbani from Golden Temple, SGPC set to launch YouTube channel

Father-son duo booked for cheating bank of Rs 1.47 crore

Attempts for Gol Bagh makeover go in vain in Amritsar

Aided school selling books meant for free distribution as ‘scrap’: Ex-faculty members

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

Dog Menace: 95% dogs sterilised in two wards, claims Chandigarh civic body

Centre okays integrated laboratory for GMSH-16, Chandigarh

Rajnath Singh to be in Chandigarh on Saturday

GMADA removes illegal vendors, hoardings from Airport Road in Mohali

AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn’t promise support against Centre’s ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn’t promise support against Centre’s ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

Over 20 Tihar inmates inflict self injuries to desist prison staff from carrying out searches for recovering mobile phones

CBI arrests ‘mastermind’ of AIIMS nursing officer recruitment paper leak

Rain in parts of Delhi, pleasant weather likely till middle of next week

9 years on, rules for social audit of PDS not framed

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

Tangled wires add to problems of congested bazaar at Saidan Gate

AAP leaders, too, oppose ward map, raise objections

Tehsil staff strike, residents troubled

Punjab Waqf Board approves 3,000 new pensioners

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

CMS cash robbery: Two more held, Rs 7.14 cr recovered so far

9 MP girls hospitalised after falling ill during train journey

ASI held in graft case

Police hand over keys to NRI woman

Army Chief honours sepoy who saved woman from drowning

Army Chief honours sepoy who saved woman from drowning in Patiala

Yoga fervour sweeps Royal City Patiala

SAD (A) observes 'Gatka Day'

Visitors suffer as revenue officials go on mass leave

PUTA hails decision to make CM chancellor of universities