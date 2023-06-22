J-K adopts rotational headship in Government-run medical, dental colleges

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 22

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has implemented a rotational headship system in government medical and dental colleges, triggering an intense debate within the medical fraternity.

The decision aims to provide equal opportunities for professors in these institutions, allowing them to serve as Heads of Departments (HoDs) for a period of two years on a rotational basis.

A government order issued by Health Secretary Bhupinder Kumar reads, “Sanction is, hereby, accorded to the adoption of the procedure for becoming the Head of Department (HoD) of any department in Government Medical Colleges and Government Dental Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir.”

According to the order, in departments where there is only one professor, the current professor will continue as the HoD. However, in departments with multiple professors, the position of HoD will be rotated among the professors every two years based on seniority.

This decision has been welcomed by professors in the government-run medical and dental colleges, as it offers a respite from the long-standing practice where faculty members, upon promotion to the position of professor, would hold the position of the HoD until their retirement.

A senior doctor, speaking to The Tribune, highlighted that this move would create space for all professors to contribute to the development of their departments and foster academic and clinical excellence.

“The rotational headship system is expected to bring fresh perspectives, ideas, and expertise to the leadership roles within the medical and dental colleges,” he said.

A senior official in the Health and Medical Education said the decision reflects a commitment to promote meritocracy, enhance career opportunities, and encourage the continuous growth and improvement of the medical and dental education sectors.

“By ensuring that professors have the chance to assume leadership positions on a rotating basis, the administration aims to foster a dynamic environment that drives innovation, research, and overall excellence in healthcare education,” he said.

By introducing a rotation system for the position of HoDs, some doctors believe that it will break the long-held monopoly of certain professors. "The rotational headship system will provide space for all professors to contribute to the growth and development of their respective departments," said another doctor. "It will encourage a diverse range of experiences and expertise, which can greatly benefit the medical and dental colleges."

However, some faculty members expressed concern, saying that the rotational system may disrupt the stability and continuity of leadership within departments.

“Holding the position of HoD for a longer period allows for consistency in decision-making and the implementation of long-term plans,” said a senior faculty member of a Government Medical College. He believes that frequent rotations might impede the development of specialised knowledge and relationships with staff and students.

Opponents of the decision stress the importance of experience and expertise gained over years of serving as HoD. They argue that the retirement-based system ensured stability, as experienced professors were entrusted with the responsibility of leading departments and imparting their knowledge to future generations. They fear that the rotational headship approach may result in a lack of strong leadership and a dilution of departmental vision.

Many faculty members of the government-run medical and dental colleges are concerned about the potential impact on student learning and administrative efficiency. They worry that frequent changes in leadership could disrupt the academic environment, leading to inconsistencies in curriculum implementation and decision-making processes.

