J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

Srinagar, December 3
Police have arrested a professor of an agricultural university in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district after a student levelled allegations of sexual harassment against him, officials said on Saturday.
The accused professor was arrested on Friday night, the officials said.
The authorities on Friday night suspended the accused and initiated an inquiry against him after protests broke out at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at its Wadura campus in the north Kashmir district.
The students demanded stern action against the accused.
The police also registered a case and took up investigation, following which the accused was arrested on Friday night and remained in custody, the officials said.
In an order, the university's registrar on Friday said the accused had been placed under suspension with immediate effect.
