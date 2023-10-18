J-K: Army jawan succumbs to bullet injury, last rites held in Reasi

Poonch/Jammu, October 18
An army jawan deployed along the Line of Control died of bullet injuries under mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. His last rites were carried out with full military honours in Reasi district on Wednesday.
During routine duty, Ridham Sharma (22) was found lying on the ground with a bullet injury in the forward areas of Balakote belt, officials said. He succumbed to his injuries at the medical centre on Tuesday, they said.
The post-mortem of the body was conducted and handed over to the police. Sharma was a resident of Serwad village in Reasi district.
Police has registered a case in the matter and has started an investigation into it.
As the body of the jawan was brought home for the last rites, hundreds of the people converged in the village, and raised slogans in his name.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US President Joe Biden pledges solidarity with Israelis; suggests ‘other team’ to blame for Gaza hospital blast
Biden had been scheduled to visit Jordan to meet with Arab l...
Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,275 per quintal for 2024-25
This is the highest quantum of increase in MSP for any marke...
15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan
Vishwanathan was shot dead on September 30, 2008, while she ...
Supreme Court collegium recommends names of 5 advocates for appointment as judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court
Recommends names of 13 advocates as judges of different high...
4% dearness allowance, MSP hike in 6 rabi crops cleared by Cabinet
The MSP for wheat would now stand at Rs 2,275 per quintal wh...