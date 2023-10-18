J-K: Army jawan succumbs to bullet injury, last rites held in Reasi

PTI

Poonch/Jammu, October 18

An army jawan deployed along the Line of Control died of bullet injuries under mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. His last rites were carried out with full military honours in Reasi district on Wednesday.

During routine duty, Ridham Sharma (22) was found lying on the ground with a bullet injury in the forward areas of Balakote belt, officials said. He succumbed to his injuries at the medical centre on Tuesday, they said.

The post-mortem of the body was conducted and handed over to the police. Sharma was a resident of Serwad village in Reasi district.

Police has registered a case in the matter and has started an investigation into it.

As the body of the jawan was brought home for the last rites, hundreds of the people converged in the village, and raised slogans in his name.

