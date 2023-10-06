 J-K: Army officer who fired on soldiers in Rajouri to face Court of Inquiry : The Tribune India

  • J-K: Army officer who fired on soldiers in Rajouri to face Court of Inquiry

J-K: Army officer who fired on soldiers in Rajouri to face Court of Inquiry

Injured five personnel, including three officers, inside a camp in Rajouri district

J-K: Army officer who fired on soldiers in Rajouri to face Court of Inquiry

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Rajouri (J-K), October 6

A Court of Inquiry was ordered on Friday against an army major for allegedly opening fire on his colleagues and injuring five personnel, including three officers, inside a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Tension had gripped areas around the Neeli post in the Thanamandi area on Thursday and senior officials rushed to the camp for first-hand information about the incident, which the army had initially sought to downplay as an accidental grenade blast that left one officer injured.

According to information gathered through various sources, the major, who has been identified as 'Prince', created a hue and cry about a possible terror attack prompting his commanding officer to rush his second-in-command from Thanamandi, located 18 km from the Neeli post.

Attempts were made to pacify the officer who seemed to be in some panic attack. The erring officer had ensured that all weapons in the post were deposited in the armoury.

As soon as attempts were made to pacify him, he is alleged to have started indiscriminate firing and lobbing grenades leading to injuries of two middle-rung personnel and the unit's second-in-command.

This prompted the commanding officer of the unit, along with the Regimental Medical Officer (RMO), to rush to the scene. They too were injured and are believed to have received splinter injuries.

The injured were taken to Thanamandi, from where three were airlifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur.

The erring officer has been detained and is being questioned, the officials said, adding a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The tense situation at the camp lasted nearly eight hours before the officer was overpowered inside the armoury late in the evening on Thursday.

The army posted on X late Thursday night that an officer was injured in a likely grenade accident at a post in Rajouri.

"On 05 Oct 23 one officer was injured in a likely grenade accident at a post in Rajouri sector. Officer evacuated and stable post initial treatment. Further investigation of the incident in progress," the White Knight Corps of the army posted on X.

Official sources said there was a firing practice session at the camp for the past several days and the accused officer started firing on his colleagues and subordinates without any provocation on Thursday afternoon.

Later, he took shelter inside the armoury of the camp and hurled grenades when the commanding officer, along with his deputy and the medical officer, moved near the building in an effort to persuade him to surrender, the sources said.

On the incident, Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said in a message on Thursday night, "I have received calls about some firing/terrorist attack on army camp in General Area Rajouri. I would like to inform you that no terrorist attack has occurred, it is an unfortunate internal incident of the camp."

#Jammu #Kashmir #Rajouri

