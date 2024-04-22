J-K BJP chief Ravinder Raina to miss voting for party

PTI

Jammu, April 21

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina is going to miss voting for his party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the party has not fielded any candidate from his home town which falls in Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency.

The reshaped Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of general elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP has also not put up any candidate from Srinagar and Baramulla constituencies, where polling will be held on May 13 and May 20 respectively.

Facing criticism over not fielding candidates on the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, Raina on Saturday said sometimes “decisions are made to achieve a big goal” and the BJP is supporting the “patriotic” parties.

“We were desirous of fighting the elections from all the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir on our own strength. But sometimes different decisions are made to achieve a big goal by setting aside personal interests.

“We are supporting those parties which are patriotic, working for betterment of Kashmir, strengthening peace and brotherhood and are eager to serve the society,” Raina had said.

He said they will soon meet BJP national president JP Nadda and other central leaders to discuss the strategy and will reveal the names of such parties or candidates who the party workers and supporters can support and vote for.

In the absence of the party candidate, Raina who hails from Nowshera area of Rajouri, will exercise his democratic right in favour of a non-BJP candidate in accordance with the party’s strategy. PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Mian Altaf are in direct contest from the constituency.

Prominent among 19 other candidates in the fray include Mohammad Saleem Parray of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) and J&K Apni Party leader Zafar Iqbal Khan Manhas.

