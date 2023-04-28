 J-K bribery cases: CBI quizzes ex-JK guv Satya Pal Malik for five hours over his claims : The Tribune India

J-K bribery cases: CBI quizzes ex-JK guv Satya Pal Malik for five hours over his claims

This is second time in seven months that Malik, who served as governor of various states, was quizzed by the agency

J-K bribery cases: CBI quizzes ex-JK guv Satya Pal Malik for five hours over his claims

Former JK governor Satya Pal Malik at his residence as CBI officials arrive for questioning him in connection with an alleged bribery case, in New Delhi, Friday, April 28, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, April 28

The CBI questioned former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik for nearly five hours Friday in connection with its probe into the alleged insurance scam in the Union Territory which came to light after his statement that he was offered bribes to clear related files, officials said.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team arrived at the Som Vihar residence of Malik in the R K Puram area of the national capital around 11.45 am to seek clarifications over his claims, they said.

Officials said the exercise continued for nearly five hours during which several questions were lobbed at him about the claims made in his statements recorded with the CBI last year.

This is the second time in seven months that Malik, who served as governor of various states, was quizzed by the CBI. Officials, however, clarified that Malik is not an accused or a suspect in the case so far.

His statement was recorded in October last year after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Meghalaya.

After the latest CBI notice to seek clarifications from him, Malik had tweeted, “I have exposed the sins of some people by speaking the truth. Maybe that’s why I have been called. I am the son of a farmer, I will not panic. I stand by the truth.” The CBI registered two FIRs in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by Malik in awarding contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik had claimed that he was offered a Rs 300 crore bribe for clearing two files during his tenure as the Jammu and Kashmir governor between August 23, 2018, and October 30, 2019.

The agency has booked Reliance General Insurance and Trinity Re-Insurance Brokers Limited as accused in its FIR related to the medical insurance scheme for Jammu and Kashmir government employees reportedly cleared by Malik at a state administrative council meeting on August 31, 2018. The scheme was subsequently scrapped.

Unknown officials of the finance department of the government of Jammu and Kashmir, by abusing their official positions in a conspiracy and connivance with Trinity Reinsurance Brokers Limited, Reliance General Insurance Company Limited and other unknown public servants and private persons, have committed the offences of criminal conspiracy and criminal misconduct,” one of the FIRs allege.

They caused “pecuniary advantage to themselves and wrongful loss to the state exchequer during the period 2017 and 2018 and thereby, in this manner, cheated the government of Jammu and Kashmir”, it further alleges.

In the second FIR about alleged malpractices in the awarding of contracts for the civil work package of the Kiru hydroelectric power project, the CBI alleged that the guidelines related to e-tendering were not followed.

“The case was registered on allegations of malpractices in the award of the contract worth Rs 2,200 crore (approximately) of civil works of the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) to a private company in the year 2019,” it has said.

The probe agency has booked senior IAS officer Navin Kumar Chaudhary, former chairman of Chenab Valley Power Projects (Private) Limited, M S Babu, former managing director, M K Mittal and Arun Kumar Mishra, former directors, and Patel Engineering Limited.

“Though a decision was taken in the 47th board meeting of CVPPL (Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited) for re-tender through e-tendering with the reverse auction after the cancellation of the ongoing tendering process, the same was not implemented (as per the decision taken in the 48th board meeting) and the tender was finally awarded to Patel Engineering Limited,” the FIR alleged.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Jammu #Kashmir #Satya Pal Malik

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Iran's Navy seizes Houston-bound oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman arrested in crackdown on nexus between singers, gangsters, travel agents

3
Comment

His contribution to the nation is indelible

4
Punjab

He put Amritsar on the global tourism map

5
Chandigarh

Man enters girls’ hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

6
Punjab

Supreme Court quashes cheating case against Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir over two SAD constitutions

7
Sports

Neeraj Chopra, Sania, Rani Rampal, Sidhu, Sehwag, Harbhajan extend support to protesting wrestlers

8
Nation

Expect wet spell for 5 days, farmers advised to protect harvest

9
Health

Pakistani baby born with 2 penises and no anus in rare medical case

10
Trending

Woman says 50k salary insufficient to survive in metro cities, Twitterati reacts

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

SC directs all states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speeches even in absence of complaint

Supreme Court directs all states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speeches even without any complaint

Apex Court bench termed hate speeches a “serious offence cap...

Wrestlers’ protest: Will file FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan today, Delhi Police tell Supreme Court

Delhi Police to lodge FIR on sexual harassment complaints of women wrestlers, Solicitor General tells Supreme Court

Country’s top wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Manta...

Filing of FIR against Brij Bhushan is first step towards victory: Wrestlers

Filing of FIR against Brij Bhushan is first step towards victory: Wrestlers

Bajrang Punia thanked all the sports persons who supported t...

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court in Jiah Khan's death by suicide case

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court in Jiah Khan suicide case

Special CBI court cites lack of evidence against Sooraj Panc...

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

All government offices, boards/corporations and educational ...


Cities

View All

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Agri Dept reports no yield dip in standing wheat crop

Farmer uses surface seeding technology to boost wheat yield

BSF seizes 8 kg drugs near International border in Amritsar Sector

Teething trouble for waste-to-energy power plant at Bhagtanwala dump

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

Man enters girls’ hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

Dera Bassi tragedy: Firm GM, director seek anticipatory bail

HC seeks affidavit on shifting of health centre at Mohali

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

Video of man masturbating in Delhi Metro goes viral, DCW issues notice to police

Medanta hospital MD Dr Naresh Trehan’s fake statement used to promote medicine, FIR registered

Days after being sacked, DU ad hoc teacher found dead

Nod to remove, transplant 114 trees for defence staff HQ

No possibility of SAD-BJP alliance in future: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

No possibility of SAD-BJP alliance in future: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Sanitary workers put off strike, to meet CM today

NRI jumps off 11th floor, dies

5 peddlers nabbed

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Govt at your doorstep' initiative

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Govt at your doorstep' initiative

Rly employee roughs up elderly man, suspended

City has 4th best road safety infra among 12 'rising cities'

Elected representatives must raise issue with Centre, state govt, say residents

20 more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at law varsity

Gangster facing 10 criminal cases held

RGNUL conducts community development drive in Jassowal

‘Despite conducive factors, no ornamental fish breeder in Punjab’