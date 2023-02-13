J-K: BSF airlifts 3 critical patients from snow-bound Tangdhar Sector in Kupwara

Chandigarh, February 13
Following a request from the Kupwara district administration, the Border Security Force used its helicopter to airlift critical patients from remote areas for treatment at larger medical centres in the Union Territory.
Apart from evacuation of patients, BSF chopper carried four bodies from Tanghdar to Kupwara for their last rites, which could not be carried out for past five days due to heavy snow fall and closure of road, a BSF spokesperson said.
Tanghdar remains cut off from rest of the Kashmir Valley due to heavy snow accumulation at Sadhana Pass during winter season. Resultantly, the border population suffers due to lack of medical treatment.
As a border guarding force, BSF is not just protecting the Line of Control, but working closely with the civil administration in looking after welfare and emergency needs of border population.
