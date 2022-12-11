J-K can't develop till people's democratic rights are guaranteed: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, December 11
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has said the idea of allround development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir will remain elusive until their basic democratic rights are guaranteed and respected.
Abdullah said human rights are indispensable and inherent to the dignity of every human being.
"The ruling dispensation is using J-K to climb the political ladder nationally by employing a narrative that is not corroborated by ground realities," said the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar in his message on International Human Rights Day.
Far from providing jobs to the youth, the ruling dispensation at the Centre, which is in direct control of J-K's affairs, had shown the door to hundreds of employed youth, Abdullah alleged.
"There is not even a single selection process that hasn't ended in a scam. Our government employees are working under tremendous pressure. The sweeping takeover of labour rights by this government is a major concern for all of us. This trend needs to be arrested," he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka
Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll
Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital
Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Baldevpura
Rahul Gandhi will cover a distance of 13km before leaving fo...
Retrospective on Amitabh Bachchan at Kolkata film festival; 183 movies from 42 countries to be screened
Bachchan's 1973 film 'Abhimaan', directed by Hrishikesh Mukh...