J-K delimitation panel gets two months’ extension beyond March 6

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 22

Amid uproar by political parties over its draft report, the Delimitation Commission for Jammu & Kashmir has been given two months extension in its tenure to complete its task of redrawing the assembly constituencies in the Union Territory (UT). The term of the Commission was slated to end on March 6, 2022.

In a gazette notification, dated February 21, 2022, the Centre said, “In exercise of powers conferred by section 3 of the Delimitation Act 2002 (33 of 2002) the central government hereby makes the further amendment of two months in the notification of government of India in the ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative department no So-1015(e) dated 6th March 2020.”

It further said, “In the notification in paragraph two for the words ‘two years’ the words ‘two years and two months’ shall be substituted.”

Formed in March 2020, the panel was granted a one-year extension last year. Headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, it has Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the state election commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir as its ex-officio members.

The decision of the government has come amid the protest lodged by regional parties against the panel’s draft delimitation report, which was shared with the five associate members (All Lok Sabha MPs from the UT). In the draft report the panel has proposed an overhaul of the assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies of J&K. Presently, J&K does not have a legislative assembly, though it is an UT with a legislature.

The Commission, while sharing its draft report, has asked the associate members to give their inputs and objections in the coming days.

In the draft report the panel has proposed to assign 43 seats in Jammu and 47 seats in Kashmir. Jammu is proposed to get 6 new seats, while Kashmir will get just one extra seat.

