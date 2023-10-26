2 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

ANI

Kupwara, October 26

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security personnel in Machhal sector in Kupwara district on Thursday, police said.

The operation is still under way, police added.

"Based on a specific information provided by Kupwara police, an encounter has started in Machhal sector in which two terrorists have been killed so far. Operation underway. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, personnel of the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara sector.

Taking to X, Chinar Corps of the Army said, "In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 26 Oct 23, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the #LoC in #Kupwara sector. Operations are in progress."

