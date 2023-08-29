J-K engineer’s body found from Jhelum river in Baramulla 4 days after he went missing

Srinagar, August 29
The body of PWD engineer who went missing last week, was found on Tuesday in the Jhelum river in J&K's Baramulla district.
Police said the body of missing Assistant Executive Engineer Gurmeet Singh had been found from a barrage in Lower Jhelum Hydel Project (LJHP) in Gantmulla in Baramulla district four days after he went missing.
The Baramulla police had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the DSP to investigate the case after Gurmeet was reported missing.
Police had initiated a comprehensive operation involving SDRF, canine squad and drone surveillance to uncover any potential clues while also asking for public assistance.
“After intense operation, the body of Gurmeet Singh was sighted lying in a barrage in the LJHP in Gantmulla.
“The body was lifted from the site and taken to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.
"Further details will be shared after ascertaining the cause of death and the circumstances leading to his death,” police said.
