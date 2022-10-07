J-K govt announces uniform academic calendar for Classes 1-9

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, October 7
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced the March session for Classes 1-9 in the Union Territory.
An official order issued by School Education Department Principal secretary Alok Kumar read: "...sanction is hereby accorded to the implementation of uniform academic calendar including conduct of annual examinations in March-April session for classes up to 9th standard in all the government and government-recognised private schools of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."
It said new admissions shall commence from the month of March of the calendar year.
The academic session in Kashmir would start from November and schools will be shut during the winters.
