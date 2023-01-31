J-K highway closed for second consecutive day due to landslide in Ramban

PTI

Jammu, January 31

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day on Tuesday due to a landslide in Ramban district, leaving more than 600 vehicles stranded on the road.

The 270-kilometre-long highway was blocked by mudslides and shooting stones between Chanderkote and Banihal in the district on Monday.

Traffic officials issued an advisory asking people not to travel on the highway.

According to them, more than 600 vehicles are stranded at different points of the highway.

Men and machines had been deployed to clear the highway, they said.

The Mughal road, which connects Shopian district of Kashmir with Poonch district of Jammu, was also blocked for traffic due to heavy snow, they said.

Efforts are on to clear the road of the snow and restore traffic, they said.