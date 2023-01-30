J-K highway closed for traffic due to landslide in Ramban; 300 vehicles stranded

Jammu, January 30
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Monday due to a landslide in Ramban district, leaving a few hundred vehicles stranded on the arterial road, officials said here.
The 270-kilometre-long highway was blocked by mudslides and shooting stones between Chanderkote and Banihal in the district, they said.
As a result of this, 300 vehicles are stranded at different points of the highway, the officials said, adding that workers and machinery had been deployed to clear the area.
