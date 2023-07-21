J-K: ‘Honey trap’ gang busted in Srinagar; 4 held

Srinagar, July 21
Police here have busted a “honey trap” gang and arrested four members who allegedly extorted money from people, officials said on Friday.
Two gang members, including a woman, posed as police officers while another as a journalist, they said.
"A gang of fraudsters has been busted that was operating in Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar. This gang was deceiving, cheating and extorting from people throughout the city," a police spokesperson said.
Firdous Ahmed Mir from Rainawari, posed as a superintendent of police, while Masrat Mir, a resident of Habba Kadal posed as an officer of the Crime Branch.
Tariq Mir, a resident of Lal Bazar, posed as a journalist and Ashiya from Bemina honey-trapped the victims, they said.
Another member of the gang who posed as a police sub-inspector is absconding.
The women lured people into romantic relationships and then create scenarios where they could be blackmailed by involving other members of the gang posing as media personnel or police, the spokesperson said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR
The husband of one of two women paraded naked is a Kargil wa...
Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked
Four people have been arrested in connection with the case o...
Govt ready for discussion on Manipur, says Rajnath Singh as Lok Sabha is adjourned for the day amid uproar
As soon as the House meets, the members of the opposition pa...
Mallikarjun Kharge wonders if Manipur video has really angered Modi
Accuses the BJP governments in Manipur and at the Centre of ...
Supreme Court issues notice to BJP MLA, Gujarat govt on Rahul Gandhi's plea
A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai asks the respondents to file...