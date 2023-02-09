J-K IAS officer Shah Faesal praises industrialist Gautam Adani for ‘refusing to let adversity get the better of him’

Chandigarh, February 9
IAS officer Shah Faesal has praised Indian industrialist Gautam Adani, who has registered significant losses after Hindenburg report.
In a Twitter post, Faesal hailed Adani saying he respects the business tycoon for refusing to let adversity get the better of him.
“I respect @gautam_adani for the way he has refused to let adversity get the better of him. I know him as a great human being who is deeply respectful of diversity in the society and wants to see India on the top. I wish him the best as he and his family face this trial by fire,” he captioned the post.
I respect @gautam_adani for the way he has refused to let adversity get the better of him.— Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) February 7, 2023
I know him as a great human being who is deeply respectful of diversity in the society and wants to see India on the top.
I wish him the best as he and his family face this trial by fire.
Adani came under fire after Hindenburg published a report alleging that the group committed ‘brazen accounting fraud and stock manipulation’.
Faesal resigned from his service in January 2019 and floated his political part named Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM).
Later he gave up on politics and insinuated his willingness to re-join his service. He returned to bureaucracy with his appointment as Deputy Secretary in the Union Tourism Ministry.
