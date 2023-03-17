J-K: Imposter posing as PMO official was on 3rd ‘VVIP visit’

IANS
Srinagar, March 17
The imposter arrested on Thursday for posing as a top official of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was on his third 'VVIP' visit to Jammu and Kashmir when his luck failed him, an official said on Friday.
Kiran Patel of Gujarat was picked up from the Lalit Grand Palace Hotel in Srinagar after the police got suspicious about his credentials.
॥ जय हिन्द ॥ pic.twitter.com/WCEZxlDHId— Dr. Kiran J Patel (@bansijpatel) February 27, 2023
Police said he was taken to Nishat police station where he confessed his crime. Ten visiting cards of different identities and two mobile phones were found in his possession.
"He was presented before a magistrate who remanded him to the police custody till Friday. A deputy commissioner posted in one of the districts in the Valley had recommended him for security cover," a police source said.
"The accused had been claiming that he had been deputed to identify apple orchards in south Kashmir areas. He impressed officials by dropping names of people in high places.
"This was his third visit to the Valley. During his present visit he had also gone to Gulmarg, where he was purportedly looking for improvement in the hospitality industry," the source added.
A number of people have so far been questioned in this case.
Reports also said that the same person is wanted in over a dozen other cases of fraud in Gujarat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days
The court had earlier posted Sisodia’s bail plea for hearing...
Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum
Kangra to be developed as tourism capital; casualty wards in...
Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him
Majithia was booked on the basis of a 2018 report of anti-dr...
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy-under-attack' remarks
It is for the fifth consecutive day that the House did not f...
Chinese President Xi to visit Russia for talks with Putin to boost ties, discuss ending Ukraine war
Xi's visit will be seen as a powerful signal of Beijing's su...